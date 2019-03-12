BREAKING NEWS: Fire at Forest River Plant 59 in Elkhart

UPDATE:

Multiple fire crews are responding to a blaze at a Forest River plant at 411 County Road 15 in Elkhart. Initially explosions were reported. In fact according to a dispatcher, you could hear the explosions in the background of the initial 911 call that came in.

So far there are no reports of injuries and no one has been transported to the hospital. Workers were in the building at the time. It was an employee who called 911 and workers evacuated the building. Dispatch confirms reports that the roof of the plant collapsed within 10 to 15 minutes of fire crews arriving on scene.

The call came in shortly after 3:30 this afternoon. Elkhart city firefighters are on scene. Mutual aid has been called in from Elkhart County, Osolo Township and Concord Township. The plant on fire is Plant 59. Forest River is a major manufacturer of RVs.