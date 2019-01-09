Britain’s Brexit debate kicks off ahead of key vote

From the BBC World Service … The holidays are over and the British parliament is back in business with Brexit at the top of its 2019 agenda. Wednesday, five days of debate begins again on Theresa May’s exit deal, and a vote is slated for next Tuesday. So, what do politicians want, what do the people want, and who’s likely to get what they want? Then, police and clothing-factory workers are seeing the third day of clashes in Bangladesh – the world’s second-biggest garment exporter – over wages. This after the government last year upped the minimum wage by more than 50%. We’ll explain what’s happening on the ground, and how the two sides are trying to come together. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, U.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.