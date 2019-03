CNN is reporting that 24 hours after its live one hour town hall with Pete Buttigieg was broadcast Sunday night from Austin, Texas, Buttigieg has raised $600,000 from more than 22,200 donors.

According to the report, it is Buttigieg's single biggest fundraising day so far of his 2020 campaign. Near the end of the town hall, Buttigieg did get a plug in asking for contributions to his exploratory committee as he mulls making an official run in the democratic presidential primary.