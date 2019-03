AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg said he is puzzled by Vice President Mike Pence's strong support for the president. The mayor of South Bend, Indiana asks how Pence could "allow himself to become the cheerleader of the porn star presidency?" and adds, "Is it that he stopped believing in Scripture, when he started believing in Donald Trump?" He made the comments at a CNN town hall in Austin, Texas,