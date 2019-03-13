Candidate forums announced for Elkhart Municipal Primary Races

The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County and the Amerian Democracy Project of Indiana University South Bend have announced several forums to allow voters to compare candidates side-by-side and become more informed. Click on this story for a list of those opportunities:
Meet the Candidates Forum – All Candidates
March 26 (Tuesday), 6:30pm – 8:30pm
BRIEF REMARKS BY CANDIDATES ON ELKHART (D/R) PRIMARY BALLOTS
The Lerner Crystal Ballroom
410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN 46516
All candidates on the 2019 Democratic and Republican primary ballots are invited, including Mayoral, City Council, and City Clerk candidates.
Meet the Candidates Forum – Contested City Council Races
March 27 (Wednesday), 6:30pm – 8:30pm
A PUBLIC FORUM IN WHICH CANDIDATES ANSWER VOTER QUESTIONS
The Lerner Crystal Ballroom
410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN 46516
City Council candidates running in contested elections will be present: District 1 Republicans, District 2 Republicans, District 4 Democrats, District 6 Republicans.
Meet the Candidates Forum – Contested Mayoral Race
April 8 (Monday), 6:30pm – 8:30pm
A PRIMARY CANDIDATE DEBATE
The Lerner Crystal Ballroom
410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN 46516
Democratic Mayoral candidates will attend.
Funding for the forums is provided by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.
More information about the candidates running in Elkhart County can be found here:
http://www.elkhartcountyclerk.com/candidate-info/list-of-candidates