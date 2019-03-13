Candidate forums announced for Elkhart Municipal Primary Races

The League of Women Voters of Elkhart County and the Amerian Democracy Project of Indiana University South Bend have announced several forums to allow voters to compare candidates side-by-side and become more informed. Click on this story for a list of those opportunities:

Meet the Candidates Forum – All Candidates

March 26 (Tuesday), 6:30pm – 8:30pm

BRIEF REMARKS BY CANDIDATES ON ELKHART (D/R) PRIMARY BALLOTS

The Lerner Crystal Ballroom

410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN 46516​

All candidates on the 2019 Democratic and Republican primary ballots are invited, including Mayoral, City Council, and City Clerk candidates.

Meet the Candidates Forum – Contested City Council Races

March 27 (Wednesday), 6:30pm – 8:30pm

A PUBLIC FORUM IN WHICH CANDIDATES ANSWER VOTER QUESTIONS

The Lerner Crystal Ballroom

410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN 46516

City Council candidates running in contested elections will be present: District 1 Republicans, District 2 Republicans, District 4 Democrats, District 6 Republicans.

Meet the Candidates Forum – Contested Mayoral Race

April 8 (Monday), 6:30pm – 8:30pm

A PRIMARY CANDIDATE DEBATE

The Lerner Crystal Ballroom

410 S Main St, Elkhart, IN 46516

Democratic Mayoral candidates will attend.

Funding for the forums is provided by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County.

More information about the candidates running in Elkhart County can be found here:

http://www.elkhartcountyclerk.com/candidate-info/list-of-candidates