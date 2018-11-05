Catch A Ride To The Polls

If you need a ride to the polls to vote Tuesday, there are several options across the area.

If you’re in South Bend or Elkhart and you’re game for a side of exercise with your vote, Lime Bike is offering two free rides on Tuesday.

Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the polls.

The Interurban Trolley has free fares on Tuesday. Local political parties also offer rides to people who ask for them. Contact your county party for more information on that.

The South Bend graduate chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is offering rides as well. They ask that requests be made ahead of time. Call 574-213-6910