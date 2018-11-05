Catch A Ride To The Polls

By 55 minutes ago

 

Credit IPBS News

If you need a ride to the polls to vote Tuesday, there are several options across the area.

 

If you’re in South Bend or Elkhart and you’re game for a side of exercise with your vote, Lime Bike is offering two free rides on Tuesday.

Uber and Lyft are offering discounted rides to the polls.

The Interurban Trolley has free fares on Tuesday. Local political parties also offer rides to people who ask for them. Contact your county party for more information on that.

The South Bend graduate chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity is offering rides as well. They ask that requests be made ahead of time. Call 574-213-6910

 

Tags: 
elections
Ride to the Polls

Related Content

Midterms: An Election In Three Acts

By Oct 31, 2018
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

 

This year’s midterm elections have already drawn high turnouts for early and absentee voting.

But elections are made up of people. The candidates of course, and the voters, but also the volunteers and workers that get out the vote, register people and keep elections running smoothly.

Act I: The Volunteers.

One of the staples of election volunteering is door knocking. There are groups for Democrats and Republicans, for specific candidates, and for issues and referenda.

Check Your Ballot Before You Vote, And Other Election Information

By Oct 30, 2018
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

 

It’s a week from Tuesday when voters will head to the polls for Midterm Elections.

Many people across the area have already voted. The number of people voting absentee is almost as high for these midterms as it was for the 2016 presidential election.

The deadline for applying for an absentee ballot has passed, but those ballots can be returned as late as election day. Those who did vote absentee can check the status of their application and ballot online at the Secretary of State’s website.