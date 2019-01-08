China looks to Serbian steel to help offset growth slowdown

From the BBC World Service … Embattled former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn got his day in court today after being held in a Tokyo detention center for nearly 50 days. We’ll hear from his attorney and our correspondent who describes a gaunt but determined-looking Ghosn, and the huge demand to be in the courtroom. Then, like Apple, Samsung has warned of slower earnings growth in the fourth quarter. Afterwards, with revived talks between the U.S. and China ongoing, we take a look at how China is trying to offset the economic costs of the trade spat by spending its way out of a prolonged slowdown with an investment in Serbian steelworks. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, U.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.