China welcomes Pakistan amidst economic tension

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... Pakistan and China's relationship is sweet, but there may be a shift in power when Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Beijing on his first state visit there, amidst social and economic woes in his home country. We ask what preparations Iran is making ahead of a squeeze on its biggest money-maker – oil – as a fresh round of U.S. sanctions comes into effect over the weekend. And gold prices are recovering, but why were they stifled for so long? Today's show is sponsored by GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com), Gobble (gobble.com) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (11/02/18)