Clerk wants Genesee County commissioners to repeat organizational meeting

The Genesee County clerk wants the county commission to repeat its organizational meeting.

The clerk is upset that he didn’t get to chair the meeting the first time.

In most Michigan counties, the county clerk chairs the local county commission’s first meeting of the New Year. But for the past few years, that hasn’t been the case in Genesee County.

The commissioners themselves preside over their own swearing in and selection of commission officers.



County Clerk John Gleason says that’s just wrong.

“There was literally a transfer of power a few days ago and I believe they prostituted that process,” says Gleason.

It does not appear that the Genesee County commissioners have broken any laws. But Gleason says he may file a lawsuit to have the county clerk run future organizational meetings.

For now, he's asking the commission to hold this year’s organizational meeting again, which appears unlikely.

