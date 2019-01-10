Columnist Nancy Kaffer on Gov. Whitmer's first days in office, community bans on pot shops

Listen to the conversation.

Since taking office on New Year’s Day, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of executive directives including an order designed to help women get equal pay as state employees, and one to increase transparency in state government.

Nancy Kaffer is a columnist with the Detroit Free Press. She spoke to Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition host Doug Tribou about Whitmer’s first days in office. They also talked about the impact of dozens of communities that want to prohibit pot shops in their cities and townships now that recreational marijuana is legal.

