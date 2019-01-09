Construction At Seitz Park Will Add Hydroelectric Turbines, Zipline

Visitors to Seitz Park in South Bend are going to see some construction over the next 18 months as part of the My SB Parks and Trails Project.

The My SB Parks and Trails project is nearly 50 million dollars in overhauls across the city’s entire parks system.

Construction at Seitz Park is just getting underway. The first stage involves the University of Notre Dame installing hydroelectric turbines under the park that will provide energy to campus.

Aaron Perri is the Executive Director of South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts. “We’ve partnered with the University to restore and enhance an entirely new Seitz Park on top of the turbines. For the most part the public won’t know the turbines are underground there.”

When the turbines have been installed the University will return the park to construction ready conditions and provide funding to add a new performance space, and a building including cafe space and bathrooms, as well as improvements to the East Race and promenade.

There are also plans to add a zipline across the East Race and St. Joseph River from Seitz Park to the Century Center and back.

East Race rafting will remain open during the season while construction is ongoing. Perri said the project is expected to be finished in summer 2020 or Spring 2021.