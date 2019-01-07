The cost of loans for energy efficiency might not be worth it

First, we take a look at the markets this Monday with economist Julia Coronado following what was an intriguing week. Then, we look at the roughly 68,000 jobs at risk if Sears and Kmart end up failing. We check in to see if a potential rescue plan by the Sears chairman could be the solution. We also look into PACE loans, which people reeling from the California wildfires are using to make their homes more fire-resistant and energy efficient. However, experts say these loans come with their own set of obstacles. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed, Pitney Bowes, U.S. Postal Service and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage.