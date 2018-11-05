Despite sanctions, there are ways some countries can still do business with Iran

(Global Edition) New U.S. sanctions against Iran went into effect overnight, hitting the oil and banking sectors the hardest. But there is one area where other nations can still do business with the Middle Eastern country. Then, European finance chiefs are meeting today in Brussels to discuss Italy's controversial budget. The country's deputy finance minister has said his country's plans should be a model for other European countries...but how feasible is that? Afterwards, we'll explain how banks in some parts of the world are issuing new guidelines on how to deal with customers whose finances might be manipulated by an abusive partner. Today's show is sponsored by Forex and U.S. Bank. (11/05/2018)