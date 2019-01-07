Domino's To Pave Potholes In South Bend

Some roads in South Bend will see potholes filled thanks to a five thousand dollar grant from Domino’s Pizza.

The Ann Arbor based pizza chain has been filling potholes in one city per state in their ‘Paving for Pizza’ program. The idea is to make the roads smoother so delivery and carryout pizzas can make it safely to their destination.

Cities were chosen through resident nominations. According to Domino’s South Bend received an overwhelming number of nominations.

Paving work will be done some time in the spring.