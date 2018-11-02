Explore-A-Story Event At The St.Joseph County Public Library Saturday

The St. Joseph County Public Library will have a Caldecott Award winner at their newly renamed kids reading event Saturday.

The Explore-A-Story event is aimed toward very early readers. And the event’s guest reflects that. David Wiesner is an author and illustrator whose picture-heavy books have won him three Caldecott medals.

Kids and their parents can meet and have their books signed by Wiesner. There are also music, crafts, costumed characters and a bubble show.

Erin Lawrence is the community engagement director at the St. Joseph County Public Library.

“This is a really big push for literacy, especially in our youngest readers. We want to get kids excited about books and reading and there are many, many ways to do that. Which is why we roll in the crafts and the costume characters and some of the other things.”

Lawrence said young readers and their parents can come in and out of the event, much like an open-house.

Explore-A-Story is at the main branch of the St. Joseph County Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.