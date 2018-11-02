Film and TV are big in Hawaii, but a tax rebate ceiling is coming

(Markets Edition) With the news emerging of the U.S. adding 250,000 jobs in the month of October, we check in with Christopher Low at FTN Financial, who’s been looking through the latest jobs report to help us make more sense of it. We take another look at the relationship between the U.S. and China against the backdrop of the trade war. The Trump administration is cracking down on Chinese companies accused of taking intellectual property — a lawsuit this week targets employees of a chip maker who allegedly sold trade secrets to the Chinese. We then focus on show business in Hawaii, as officials there predict a lucrative filming year. But, there could be a catch. Today's show is sponsored by GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com), Gobble (gobble.com) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (11/02/2018)