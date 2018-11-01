Google employees staging worldwide walkouts

(Markets Edition) Google employees around the world are walking out in protest of the treatment of women at the tech giant. Singapore, Zurich and London locations have kicked off the movement, with protests planned in New York and elsewhere. We then check in with economist Diane Swonk ahead of Friday’s employment report. We then look at the tax overhaul’s effect on universities, especially in Massachusetts, where a gubernatorial candidate wants to tax private endowments to subsidize public universities. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org), GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com) and PayPal (paypal.com). (11/01/2018)