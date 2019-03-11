Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's top appointees made official

Top appointees in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration are officially in their jobs to stay. The time limit for the state Senate to block many appointees by Whitmer has passed.

The state Senate has 60 days to oppose an appointment by Whitmer. The oversight process has not been used much in the recent past with a Republican in the governor’s seat and a Republican-controlled Legislature. But now with a Democrat in the governor’s office, Republicans are using the oversight powers more.

Senator Peter Lucido (R-Shelby Township) is chair of the Senate Advice and Consent Committee. He says he’s spoken with every appointee before holding public hearings.

“I enjoyed getting the chance to have an interpersonal discussion as to what they believed in,” he says. "We all are rowing the boat in the same direction and we’re all trying to do the right thing for the taxpayers with what monies we’ve got, to do the business of the state.”

The Advice and Consent Committee approved Paul Ajegba as director of the Michigan Department of Transportation and Rachael Eubanks as State Treasurer – among others. The Senate is still considering Whitmer’s pick to lead the Public Service Commission. Whitmer has not announced a director for the Department of Talent and Economic Development.

