In his final "State of the City" address, Buttigieg talks about need for IN hate crimes law

(SOUTH BEND) - In his final "State of the City" address Tuesday, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg expressed his conviction that the State of Indiana should adopt what he calls meaningful hate crimes legislation.

"The South Bend Common Council has expressed its support, as has Governor Holcomb; and yet the state assembly has been unable to deliver. Our community stands strong in the belief that this year should be Indiana's last as one of just five states in the union without such a law at a time like this," Buttigieg said.

Last month, the Republican-led Indiana Senate passed a bill that stripped a list of characteristics from proposed hate crimes legislation. The bill now awaits action in the Indiana House.

"You know, South Bend as a whole through the council has expressed our views and I was pleased to see our Republican Governor stepping up to join forces across the aisle to say this has to get done. It's disappointing to see that the General Assembly has failed to deliver up until now. But it's not too late and I hope they find a way to do the right thing," Buttigieg added.

Buttigieg returned to Indiana for the "State of the City" address after appearing in a CNN town hall at the SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas over the weekend. The 37-year-old Democrat is exploring a presidential run.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg comments on IN hate crime law