How a form of note-taking became a way to practice mindfulness

What started as a life hack has become a viral sensation. It's called the bullet journal: a combination of a diary, planner and sketch pad to help people get more organized. But it's more than just using a notepad and a pen — there’s also a method to it. The premise is to use your notebook to log daily, weekly and monthly tasks and set goals around them. Every day and night, many users reflect on their progress. Ryder Carroll invented it, and he’s written a new book about it called “The Bullet Journal Method.” Kai Ryssdal spoke to Carroll about the method. Below is their conversation in bullet journal form.

You can find a text-only version of their conversation here.