James Bridle: What Do Kids' Videos on YouTube Reveal About the Internet's Dark Side?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Unintended Consequences.

About James Bridle's TED Talk

Children's YouTube is full of addicting content for kids, which can lead users to disturbing and inappropriate videos. James Bridle explains how the Internet's profit structure drives this phenomenon.

About James Bridle

James Bridle is an artist and writer whose work explores the consequences of technology use.

Bridle has exhibited his artwork throughout Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Australia. His writing has appeared in publications like Frieze, Wired, Domus, Cabinet, the Atlantic, the New Statesman, and the Observer.

His book New Dark Age: Technology And The End of the Future was published in 2018.

