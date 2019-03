(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has announced former Indiana Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly will join the firm as a partner in public law and policy practice. The firm says Donnelly will advise clients in the financial services, defense and health care industries. His first day there will be April 1.

Akin Gump is widely described as a top Washington lobbying firm.