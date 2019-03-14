Juan Guaido dismisses accusations he's responsible for Venezuela's power outage

From the BBC World Service… How the uncertainty over Brexit's future could impact wider European Parliament elections in May. Then, amid an ongoing crisis in Venezuela, we hear from Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan Guaido, who dismisses accusations he was involved in a widespread power cut, and why he's not ruling out foreign military intervention to help resolve his country's worsening problems. Afterward, in part two of our interview with former Indian central bank governor Raghuram Rajam, we discuss how to tackle India's "bad-debt problem," and what role this summer's election has on resolving these issues longer-term.

