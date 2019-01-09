Lawmakers Push Bill To Allow Revenge Porn Victims To Sue

Indiana lawmakers want to give victims of so-called “revenge porn” the ability to bring lawsuits in civil court.

There’s nothing currently in Indiana law that deals with the distribution of pornographic images or videos without someone’s consent, commonly referred to as “revenge porn.” A Hamilton County teacher, who asked her name not be used, was a victim a few years ago. She told a Senate committee Wednesday that her ex-husband – in retaliation after their separation – shared inappropriate photos of her with colleagues, school leaders, and her community.

“I’ve had those moments where my photos were out and laid out on a table in front of administrators and staff members and school board members,” the woman says.

The proposed bill would allow such victims to bring civil suits against those who share their photos or videos.

But concerns about the measure’s constitutionality delayed a committee vote. Legislators say they’re working on language that will pass judicial muster.