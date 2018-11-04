Mayor Pete Encourages People to Vote

Credit City of South Bend

Election Day is tomorrow, and volunteers, candidates and others have been working to get out the vote in Michiana.

Many people in Indiana and Michigan have already voted, either through early voting or an absentee ballot. But tomorrow is the big day for elections and for candidates eagerly awaiting results.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg emphasised the importance of voting at a campaign announcement for Mel Hall last Thursday.

 

“If you vote early then you know that your voice has been heard and you save the lovely campaign volunteers here the trouble of pestering you ‘cause they can mark you off the list.”

 

Early voting in St. Joseph County is open  from 8 a.m. to noon Monday. Hours in other areas are on your county clerk’s website.

“We just gotta make sure we get out the vote," Buttigieg said. "If anybody who has ever felt strongly about what’s happening in this country has ever had cause to get involved, it’s now.”

Michigan does not have early voting, polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election day polls in Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tune it to WVPE on Tuesday night for local election coverage and for statewide coverage from Indiana and Michigan.

