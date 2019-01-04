Mich Mash-January 4: New Year

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is wasting no time in her new role when it comes to making policy changes. She has signed a number of executive directives hitting issues such as water contamination and government ethics. And she’s asking new Attorney General Dana Nessel to review controversial laws approved by the Legislature and former Governor Snyder during the contentious lame duck session last month.

As part of the weekly series MichMash, Cheyna Roth and Jake Neher say it might be a while before it’s clear how Republican lawmakers will respond to Whitmer’s actions.