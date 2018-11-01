Michigan Election Specials

Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Interviews - Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 PM
Michigan Gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Bill Schuette talk with WDET's Steven Henderson.
MichMash Election Special - Friday, Nov. 2, 7 PM
Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth and WDET's Jake Neher discuss the three issues on the November ballot addressing marijuana, Gerrymandering, and voter access.
Cheyna Roth and Jake Neher discuss Proposal 1, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan for adults 21 and over.
Cheyna Roth and Jake Neher discuss Proposal 2, which would change how Michigan draws its political district lines.
Cheyna Roth and Jake Neher discuss Michigan Proposal 3, which overall deals with voter accessibility.