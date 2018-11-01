Michigan Election Specials

Michigan Gubernatorial Candidate Interviews - Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 PM

MichMash Election Special - Friday, Nov. 2, 7 PM

Michigan Public Radio Network's Cheyna Roth and WDET's Jake Neher discuss the three issues on the November ballot addressing marijuana, Gerrymandering, and voter access.

Tags: 
Special Programming
Michigan
Election 2018
Governor
Gretchen Whitmer
Bill Schuette
Ballot proposals
Marijuana
Gerrymandering
voter access