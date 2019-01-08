Michigan Radio is looking for an Office Services Assistant Intermediate

Michigan Radio, the University of Michigan’s news and information NPR affiliate station, seeks a qualified Business Assistant/Receptionist for its Business Office operations in their studios in Ann Arbor. Main duties include: primary back-up to the receptionist, ordering and managing inventory of supplies, processing of UPS mailings, processing travel and expense reimbursement reports, processing of vendor invoices, and other duties as assigned. This is a full time position working 8-5 Monday through Friday.
Required Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree with at least 2-3 years of experience
- Excellent interpersonal, telephone, and public relations skills
- Basic Accounting Skills
- Ability to multi-task and prioritize activities
- Perform keyboard functions with speed and accuracy
- Effective communication and organization skills
- Detail oriented
- Willingness to be flexible and work in a team environment
- Must be available to work Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Desired Qualifications:
- Knowledge of the University of Michigan’s MPathways Financial and Physical Resource Systems
- Ability to maintain confidentiality of protected information
How to Apply:
Apply online at www.umjobs.org and click on keyword. Enter the job#166274. You can also access this information at: michiganradio.org/topic/jobs-michigan-radio
EEO Statement:
The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
