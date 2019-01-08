Michigan Radio is looking for an Office Services Assistant Intermediate

Michigan Radio, the University of Michigan’s news and information NPR affiliate station, seeks a qualified Business Assistant/Receptionist for its Business Office operations in their studios in Ann Arbor. Main duties include: primary back-up to the receptionist, ordering and managing inventory of supplies, processing of UPS mailings, processing travel and expense reimbursement reports, processing of vendor invoices, and other duties as assigned. This is a full time position working 8-5 Monday through Friday.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 2-3 years of experience

Excellent interpersonal, telephone, and public relations skills

Basic Accounting Skills

Ability to multi-task and prioritize activities

Perform keyboard functions with speed and accuracy

Effective communication and organization skills

Detail oriented

Willingness to be flexible and work in a team environment

Must be available to work Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Desired Qualifications:

Knowledge of the University of Michigan’s MPathways Financial and Physical Resource Systems

Ability to maintain confidentiality of protected information

How to Apply:

www.umjobs.org and click on keyword. Enter the job#166274. You can also access this information at: michiganradio.org/topic/jobs-michigan-radio Apply online atand click on keyword. Enter the job#166274. You can also access this information at:

EEO Statement:

The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.