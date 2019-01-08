Michigan Radio is looking for an Office Services Assistant Intermediate

Michigan Radio, the University of Michigan’s news and information NPR affiliate station, seeks a qualified Business Assistant/Receptionist for its Business Office operations in their studios in Ann Arbor.  Main duties include:  primary back-up to the receptionist, ordering and managing inventory of supplies, processing of UPS mailings, processing travel and expense reimbursement reports, processing of vendor invoices, and other duties as assigned.  This is a full time position working 8-5 Monday through Friday. 
 

Required Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree with at least 2-3 years of experience 
  • Excellent interpersonal, telephone, and public relations skills
  • Basic Accounting Skills
  • Ability to multi-task and prioritize activities
  • Perform keyboard functions with speed and accuracy
  • Effective communication and organization skills
  • Detail oriented
  • Willingness to be flexible and work in a team environment
  • Must be available to work Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Desired Qualifications:
  • Knowledge of the University of Michigan’s MPathways Financial and Physical Resource Systems
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality of protected information
How to Apply:
 
Apply online at www.umjobs.org and click on keyword.  Enter the job#166274.  You can also access this information at:  michiganradio.org/topic/jobs-michigan-radio
 

EEO Statement:
 
The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.
