Michigan Radio is looking for a Stateside Producer

Broadcast Producer Intermediate



Michigan Radio, the public radio station of the University of Michigan, is seeking an experienced producer for Michigan Radio’s news and interview show Stateside. We are searching for a professional producer who can handle a variety of duties in a fast-paced atmosphere.



The job duties include but are not limited to:



Generating ideas and meeting with other production staff to develop program segments

Developing long-term coverage ideas for the show, including series

Researching interview topics and ideas and prepping host for in-depth interviews

Pre-interviewing and scheduling guests for interviews

Recording and editing interviews and other audio for broadcast

Directing live broadcast of program

Assisting in copywriting, promotion and outreach for program

Writing and editing copy for on-air, website and promotional use

Working with other producers and interns to respond to listener requests and questions

Creating content for web and other on-air programs

Working with other producers on live shows and events

Other duties as assigned

The candidate must be a self-motivated, organized producer with experience in broadcast production.



Minimum Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or related field or equivalent of experience and knowledge; at least 3 years of experience producing a daily program; outstanding radio production skills are required; complete proficiency with digital audio editing is required; ability to craft a focused segment a necessity; ability to produce high-quality work on deadline and handle several projects at once; proficiency operating broadcast consoles; strong editorial judgment; and ability to work with a variety of personality types in a team environment; must be able to demonstrate experience directing a live program. Must be able to demonstrate an understanding of public radio’s core values.



Familiarity with Audition, Content Depot, Newsboss, and Enco a plus.

How To Apply: Apply online at Go to www.umjobs.org and click on Keyword. Enter the following Job# 167005. Follow online application instructions.



The University of Michigan is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer.

