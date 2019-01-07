New series explores power of art to connect and transform us

At its core, art is about connecting with other people — whether that’s in an art gallery, a concert hall, or an afterschool program. Over the next five weeks, Stateside will bring you a series of intimate, first-person stories about how creative expression brings us closer to other people, the community around us, and ourselves.

You’ll hear from a woman who found comfort in jewelry-making after the sudden death of her husband, from a young man in Benton Harbor whose glassblowing class helped him grow as an artist and as a person, and more.

The Creative Connection MI series is produced by Long Haul Productions, and is part of a national initiative to make arts and culture part of everyday life. The project is funded by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Tune into Stateside every Tuesday to hear how people across the state are using the arts to create meaning and connection in their lives.

