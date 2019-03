Virtual reality is the technology that keeps on promising. Over the last decade, the promise kept seeming so much closer. Facebook even dropped $2 billion on the VR technology company Oculus in 2014. Blake Harris is the author of "The History of the Future: Oculus, Facebook, and the Revolution That Swept Virtual Reality." Host Molly Wood talked with Harris about how Oculus and most virtual reality tech has kind of stalled.

