Police In Houston Charge Suspect With Murder In Death Of 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes

Updated at 11:05 a.m. EST

Police made an arrest on Saturday in the shooting death of a seven-year-old girl in Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. has been charged with capital murder. Black "admitted to taking part in the shooting," the office wrote in a statement.

Jazmine Barnes was shot and killed in the east part of Houston on Dec. 30, while riding in a car with her mother and three siblings. Jazmine died at the scene. Her mother, LaPorsha Washington, and her 6-year-old sister were both injured.

Police initially said that a white man in a red pickup truck pulled up beside the car and opened fire. A tip from the public helped police identify Black, who is African American. He is now in custody in East Harris County.

Police say they do not think Barnes' family was the intended target of the shooting, calling the death a possible "result of mistaken identity."

Jazmine's family, a local chapter of Black Lives Matter and others had said they believed the shooting was racially motivated.

The shooting has sparked national outrage on social media and in Houston. Nearly a thousand people rallied on Saturday near where the shooting happened, The New York Times reports. They chanted "Justice for Jazmine" and "No peace, no justice."

"I have no tint on my windows or anything so you can see there is a mother — a black mother — with daughters, beautiful children," Washington told CNN while police were searching for a suspect. "You took my baby from me and you have no care in the world."

DeAndre Hopkins, a wide receiver for the NFL's Houston Texans, pledged his check from the Texans' playoff game on Saturday to help Jazmine's family cover funeral expenses. The funeral is set for Tuesday.

Shaun King, a racial justice activist, and Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Jazmine's family, have pledged a reward of $100,000 for information about the suspect's whereabouts.

Both wrote on social media that police have arrested a black man as a second suspect in the case. Police have not said anything about a second arrest.

In its statement on Saturday, the sheriff's office says it continues to pursue evidence that "could possibly lead to other suspects being charged in this case."

