Sanctions against Iran are back on — unless you have a waiver

(Markets edition) U.S. sanctions against Iran go back into effect today, with some new ones to boot, hitting oil, shipping and banks. But several countries are getting waivers to continue importing Iranian oil. We'll tell you what you need to know, along with your update on markets and tomorrow's midterm elections. Then: Credit card companies like Discover and Capital One are starting to scale back lending, and we should all be paying attention. Today's show is sponsored by Forex and U.S. Bank.