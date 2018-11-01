Should Big Tech pay more to help the homeless in San Francisco?

In San Francisco next week, voters will decide whether the city's largest companies, most of them tech, should pay a tax that will raise money to help homeless families. Other cities have tried similar efforts. Voters in Seattle recently overturned a tax on large employers that would have funded affordable housing efforts, and the city's biggest tech employer, Amazon, strongly objected. But in San Francisco, the city's biggest tech employer is for the measure. Marc Benioff is the co-CEO of Salesforce, and yes, the guy who just bought Time Magazine. He's stumping for the ballot measure, called Proposition C. (11/01/18)