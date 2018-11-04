St. Joseph County GOP Holds GOTV Rally

The St. Joseph County Republican Party hosted the Governor and several candidates for a Get Out The Vote rally on Sunday.

Governor Eric Holcomb, the Republican incumbents for state treasurer, auditor and secretary of state, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Braun and Representative Jackie Walorski thanked volunteers and urged people at the St. Joseph County Republican headquarters to get to the polls

Walorski had words of thanks for one person in particular. “This lady made 33,000 phone calls.”

‘This lady’ is Andrea Kupetz. “I just like doing it. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m really part of the election, and I am, I guess.”

Sharyl Dawes in the treasurer of the St. Joseph County Republican party. She said having these big names in the area helps turnout. “We’re a Democrat county overall. So we’re really trying to energize the Republicans that are here and get them to the polls on Tuesday.”

Large numbers of voters have already gotten to the polls in St. Joseph County, with more expected on Tuesday. Indiana polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A similar rally with Democratic candidates is Monday at 7:30 at A Loft Hotel in South Bend.