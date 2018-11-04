St. Joseph County GOP Holds GOTV Rally

By 1 minute ago

 

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb speaks to a crowd at the Get Out The Vote rally at St. Joseph County Democratic Headquarters on Sunday November 4, 2018.
Credit Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

The St. Joseph County Republican Party hosted the Governor and several candidates for a Get Out The Vote rally on Sunday.

Governor Eric Holcomb, the Republican incumbents for state treasurer, auditor and secretary of state, U.S. Senate candidate Mike Braun and Representative Jackie Walorski thanked volunteers and urged people at the St. Joseph County Republican headquarters to get to the polls

Walorski had words of thanks for one person in particular. “This lady made 33,000 phone calls.”

‘This lady’ is Andrea Kupetz. “I just like doing it. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel like I’m really part of the election, and I am, I guess.”

Sharyl Dawes in the treasurer of the St. Joseph County Republican party. She said having these big names in the area helps turnout. “We’re a Democrat county overall. So we’re really trying to energize the Republicans that are here and get them to the polls on Tuesday.”

Large numbers of voters have already gotten to the polls in St. Joseph County, with more expected on Tuesday. Indiana polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

A similar rally with Democratic candidates is Monday at 7:30 at A Loft Hotel in South Bend.

 

Tags: 
elections
gop
St. Joseph County

Related Content

Mayor Pete Encourages People to Vote

By 8 hours ago
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg
City of South Bend

 

Election Day is tomorrow, and volunteers, candidates and others have been working to get out the vote in Michiana.

Many people in Indiana and Michigan have already voted, either through early voting or an absentee ballot. But tomorrow is the big day for elections and for candidates eagerly awaiting results.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg emphasised the importance of voting at a campaign announcement for Mel Hall last Thursday.

 

Lindsey Graham Visits Mishawaka To Stump For Mike Braun

By Nov 1, 2018
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

 

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was in Mishawaka this morning campaigning with Indiana Senate candidate Mike Braun.

 

The room at the St. Joseph County Republican Headquarters in Mishawaka was packed with people waiting to meet and hear from the two Republicans.

Graham spoke about the caravan, taxes, the affordable care act--which he called the unaffordable care act-- and the hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

He made several pleas to a receptive crowd to vote for Mike Braun.

Midterms: An Election In Three Acts

By Oct 31, 2018
Jennifer Weingart / WVPE Public Radio

 

This year’s midterm elections have already drawn high turnouts for early and absentee voting.

But elections are made up of people. The candidates of course, and the voters, but also the volunteers and workers that get out the vote, register people and keep elections running smoothly.

Act I: The Volunteers.

One of the staples of election volunteering is door knocking. There are groups for Democrats and Republicans, for specific candidates, and for issues and referenda.