Stateside: MI congressmen on border wall; UP ghost town typeface; Native Americans protest Line 5

Stateside for Wednesday, January 9, 2019

Today on Stateside, we chat with Representatives Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland), and Dan Kildee (D-Flint), about Trump's Oval Office address on the ongoing, partial government shutdown. Plus, we continue our Work in Progress series with a conversation between a rookie and a veteran in the electrical trade. We hear them explain what it's like to be a woman in the industry.



Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.



Michigan’s congressional delegation still divided over border wall, partial shutdown

Stateside's conversations with Rep. Bill Huizenga and Rep. Dan Kildee

Wednesday is day 19 of the partial government shutdown, and neither President Trump's Oval Office address on Tuesday night nor the rebuttal by Democratic leaders appear to have changed minds on either side of the aisle in Michigan's congressional delegation. Representative Bill Huizenga and Representative Dan Kildee both join Stateside to react to President Trump's address.