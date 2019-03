Stateside for Wednesday, March 13, 2019

Today on Stateside, the Humane Society of the U.S. talks about the 36 beagles being used to test toxic chemicals in a West Michigan laboratory, and its efforts to have the dogs released and put up for adoption. Plus, a coming-of-age story that draws inspiration from the music of 1970s Detroit.



Listen to the full show above or find individual segments below.

The Humane Society of the United States is calling on Dow Chemical to release and allow for the adoption of 36 beagles being used in toxicity tests in a contracted laboratory in West Michigan. The Humane Society says the dogs will be euthanized at the end of the experiments.

President and CEO of the Humane Society Kitty Block joined Stateside discuss the organization's investigation into the lab's testing.

joined Stateside discuss the organization's investigation into the lab's testing. Dow Chemical directed Stateside to the following statement on its Twitter account:

Please read our statement in response to the report published today by the Humane Society of the United States. pic.twitter.com/kyNsPlSPzR— Dow (@DowChemical) March 12, 2019​

Charles River Laboratories sent Stateside the following statement via email:

"Charles River Laboratories operates our facilities in a way that is consistent with our commitment to the welfare and ethical treatment of the animals in our care and in compliance with all federal regulations and international standards. As animal caregivers and scientific researchers, we are responsible to our clients and the public for the health and well-being of the animals under our stewardship, and we strive to fulfill that responsibility on a daily basis.”





The 19th century roots of Michigan’s juvenile justice system



Stateside's conversation with Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark is with the Michigan History Center. She tells us about a time when Michigan children convicted with criminal charges were sent to adult prisons, and the "training schools" that eventually replaced that practice.

is with the Michigan History Center. She tells us about a time when Michigan children convicted with criminal charges were sent to adult prisons, and the "training schools" that eventually replaced that practice. This segment originally aired on October 24, 2018





The music of 1970s Detroit inspires new coming of age novel

Stateside's conversation with Michael Zadoorian

No matter your age or your generation, the music you listened to in high school claims a special place in your heart. Many kids use music to help overcome the trials and tribulations of adolescence. Michael Zadoorian ’s new novel Beautiful Music centers around one of those kids. He talked to Stateside about how the music of 1970s Detroit inspired the book.

’s new novel Beautiful Music centers around one of those kids. He talked to Stateside about how the music of 1970s Detroit inspired the book. This segment originally aired on July 2, 2018





A welcoming home? Two Michigan veterans share what happened after returning from Vietnam, Iraq



Stateside's conversation with Lawrence Dolph and Dan Patrick

Lawrence Dolph and Dan Patrick are veterans of the Vietnam and Iraq wars, respectively. They spoke with Stateside about their experiences finding work after returning home, parsing the complicated world of veteran benefits, and how they think the state of Michigan could better support its veterans.

and are veterans of the Vietnam and Iraq wars, respectively. They spoke with Stateside about their experiences finding work after returning home, parsing the complicated world of veteran benefits, and how they think the state of Michigan could better support its veterans. This segment originally aired on October 8, 2018

(Subscribe to Stateside on iTunes, Google Play, or with this RSS link)