Stateside: New MSU trustee; fresh music from West Michigan; where’d the snow go?

Today on Stateside, we talk to one of the recently-elected members of the Michigan State University Board of Trustees about what changes she wants to see at the university. Plus, new West Michigan music that ranges from folk to psychedelic rock.



New MSU trustee talks “desperately needed changes,” presidential search, and survivor healing fund

Stateside’s conversation with Brianna Scott

This November, voters elected Brianna Scott to the MSU Board of Trustees. Scott, a former assistant prosecutor for Muskegon County, joined Stateside to talk about what she’ll be looking for in MSU's next president, her position on reinstating an assistance fund for survivors of Larry Nassar’s abuse, and her goals as she prepares for her first board meeting.

Where’d the snow go? Meteorologist explains our unusually warm winter.

Stateside’s conversation with Jeff Masters

Some parts of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula got more than a foot of snow on Monday. Meanwhile, much of the Lower Peninsula is experiencing positively balmy (at least for winter) temperatures and a chance of rain. Jeff Masters is a meteorologist with Weather Underground. He explains where the snow has been this winter, and gives us a weather outlook for the next couple of weeks.

Local Spins: From folk to psychedelic rock, the newest tunes out of West Michigan

Stateside’s conversation with John Sinkevics

It’s time for our monthly look at what’s new in West Michigan music. John Sinkevics is editor and publisher of Local Spins. He fills us in on music to keep an eye out for in 2019, including May Erlewine & The Motivations’ new EP In the Night, Justin Wierenga’s first solo album Walking Like He Knows Something, and the Heaters’ latest project.

Benton Harbor teen found purpose, confidence through stained glass art

The first story in our Creating Connection series featuring Otis Cornelius and Lynne Clayton.

Our new series, Creating Connection Michigan, explores the power of art to connect us to ourselves and to each other. In our first installment, we hear from Otis Cornelius and Lynne Clayton at Water Street Glassworks in Benton Harbor.

, explores the power of art to connect us to ourselves and to each other. In our first installment, we hear from and at Water Street Glassworks in Benton Harbor. The series is produced by Elizabeth Meister and Dan Collison at Long Haul Productions and funded by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Flint water investigator calls for independent oversight of Michigan DEQ

Stateside’s conversation with Noah Hall

We continue yesterday's conversation with Wayne State University law professor Noah Hall, an environmental law expert who served as a special assistant attorney general in the investigation into the Flint water crisis. Hall spoke with Stateside about accountability for government employees, and why he’s calling for independent oversight of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

