Taking stock of Venezuela’s economy as Maduro begins new term

From the BBC World Service … As Brexit continues in the U.K. Parliament, Japan's prime minister is meeting with Theresa May to warn of the consequences of a no-deal edit. So, what's at stake for the Japanese economy? Then, as Venezuela's president begins a second term, what's in store for the nation's struggling economy? Afterwards, we look at whether dating apps be successful in a country where the majority of marriages are still arranged.