Tech giants' monopoly on web "must be broken"

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service ... The inventor of the internet has said too much power is in the hands of too few tech firms. Suggesting a different approach to how the internet should be made up, Tim Berners-Lee blames the way markets work for the imbalance on the World Wide Web. Meanwhile, another tech worry: Bitcoin has become too volatile, says Hong Kong, which has launched a regulatory body to keep an eye on the cryptocurrency. Finally, a global report shows that businesses remain optimistic, even though there's a trade war between the world's two biggest economies, and Brexit looms in Europe. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org), GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com) and PayPal (paypal.com). (11/01/2018)