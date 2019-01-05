3 Dead After Fight Escalates Into Shooting At California Bowling Alley

Three people have died and four are injured after a shooting at a bowling alley in a Los Angeles suburb.

The shooting took place following a fight that broke out late Friday at the Gable House Bowl in Torrance, Calif., the Los Angeles Times reports.

Officers from the Torrance Police Department responded to a call of shots fired and found multiple gun victims at the establishment.

Police said that three men were pronounced dead at the scene and that of the four men injured in the shooting, two were taken to a local hospital, The Associated Press reports. The two other injured victims sought their own medical care.

Jesus Perez was inside the Gable House Bowl, a bowling alley and arcade that also offers laser tag, when the fight escalated.

"We heard there was a big fight before that," Perez told the Los Angeles Times. "We just ran into the bar and we just took cover because after the fight we heard 'pop! pop!' "

The scene outside the bar after the shooting was described as chaotic, with witnesses crying and screaming. Several families arrived to the Gable House Bowl to seek information on their loved ones.

Employees told the Los Angeles Times that fights at the bowling alley are uncommon.

Torrance police say investigators are still working to identify the people involved. There are no reports of arrests.

