UAW delegates meet today on contract negotiations with automakers

(DETROIT) - UAW officials want guarantees of job security during an unsettled period for the still highly-profitable auto industry.

Both General Motors and Ford are trying to save money as car sales dwindle, with GM having already announced it will cease production at four assembly plants. Two of them in Metro Detroit.

But the union may still want a bigger piece of the profit pie, especially when it comes to Fiat Chrysler, which is investing in facilities and finalizing plans to build a new assembly plant in Detroit.

The UAW also has an ongoing federal investigation hanging over it, with roughly half-a-dozen defendants already convicted of engaging in a criminal conspiracy. And the union and the industry face uncertainty over the Trump Administration’s efforts to add tariffs on some products while creating a new trade deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.