U.K. rejects E.U.-negotiated Brexit deal. Now what?

From the BBC World Service… Uncertainty over Brexit reigns supreme in Britain after lawmakers last night rejected the prime minister's exit deal for the second time. With at least seven possible outcomes for Brexit and just 14 days to decide a plan, we hear from one business owner about how he's preparing. Then, Iran's president has spent three days in Iraq exploring ways to boost trade between the two neighboring countries with a bloody past. What are both sides walking away with, and how does the complexity of U.S. sanctions against Iran and a strategic partnership with Iraq fit into the complex picture?

