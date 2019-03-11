U.S. women's soccer team files gender discrimination suit

On Friday, a lawsuit was filed against the United States Soccer Federation (U.S. Soccer) by the members of the reigning world champion U.S. women’s national team. The suit claims the women were subject to "institutionalized gender discrimination" over the course of several years. This legal step is the culmination of a years-long fight for pay equity by the athletes. Their lawsuit seeks to address discrepancies in coaching, training and medical care. And as Marketplace's Scott Tong found out, it paints a stark contrast between the pay and bonuses of the women's national team and the men's team, both employed by U.S. Soccer.

