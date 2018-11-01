Voters in Maine weigh decision on universal home care program

(U.S. Edition) With Obamacare – also known as the Affordable Care Act – still up and running, we look into how there will be no financial penalty for people who don't get themselves coverage when next year starts. There are some options out there for people shopping for plans. Meanwhile, September home sales dropped significantly in the two priciest U.S. markets, but that doesn't necessarily mean that prices are going to go down soon. Then we head to Maine and the cost of long-term care. Voters in Maine will choose whether they want to tax people with higher incomes to create a universal home-care program for seniors and people with disabilities. Today's show is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org), GAIN Capital Group (gaincapital.com) and PayPal (paypal.com). (11/01/2018)