Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour: Best Of 2018

By 9 minutes ago

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 9 PM

This month, we bring you the best segments of 2018 from our musical guests and our game show, Shoot the Moon.

Recorded live, The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is a production of  The Wild Rose Moon, a non-profit, community arts foundation and performance center in  Plymouth, Indiana.  With host and WRM creator George Schricker, Music Director John Bahler, and a wonderful crew of local volunteers, the show captures the spirit of a community of music that is at the heart of the mission of the Wild Rose Moon. It is engineered, recorded, and produced by Nate Butler, Nimble Wit Productions, Goshen, Indiana.

Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour

