Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour: Best Of 2018

Monday, January 7, 2019 at 9 PM
This month, we bring you the best segments of 2018 from our musical guests and our game show, Shoot the Moon.
Recorded live, The Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour is a production of The Wild Rose Moon, a non-profit, community arts foundation and performance center in Plymouth, Indiana. With host and WRM creator George Schricker, Music Director John Bahler, and a wonderful crew of local volunteers, the show captures the spirit of a community of music that is at the heart of the mission of the Wild Rose Moon. It is engineered, recorded, and produced by Nate Butler, Nimble Wit Productions, Goshen, Indiana.