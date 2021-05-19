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South Bend Mayor James Mueller
Provided
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team
Mueller trail pause veto sets up council override vote Monday
Jeff Parrott
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says Oliver Davis Jr.'s bill to pause the Midwest Continental Divide Trail project is 'riddled with false and misleading claims.'
WVPE Features
Bruce Cashbaugh
The WVPE photo of the week is called "Buzzing the Trumpets "
If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.
Heather Curlee Novak
Michiana Chronicles: Writing? Writer?
Heather Curlee-Novak
An image of a cozy-looking porch.
Sid Shroyer
Michiana Chronicles: Neighbors
Sid Shroyer
A black-and-white film photo of a power line.
Olivia Sipocz
Michiana Chronicles: Why We Can't Look Away
Barbara Allison
The reconstructed Terminal B at LaGuardia in 2020
Eden, Janine and Jim
/
Provided
Michiana Chronicles: Airport Song
Ken Smith
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Martinis & Music At Goshen Theater
Martinis and Music at Goshen Theater, Thursday August 13th from 5p-7p
WVPE Is Now Hiring
WVPE is hiring
MacBeth from Shakespeare at Notre Dame
First Showing Starts Saturday August 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM
The WVPE Newscast
The latest local news from WVPE 88.1
WVPE is a media sponsor for Envirofest!
Envirofest is Saturday, August 21st, from 4 to 8 PM on Island Park in downtown Elkhart
Introducing the WVPE Weekly News Review
Local News and Stories from the WVPE News Team delivered to your email inbox every week.
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