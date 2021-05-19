South Bend Mayor James Mueller says Oliver Davis Jr.'s bill to pause the Midwest Continental Divide Trail project is 'riddled with false and misleading claims.'
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Friends of the late Mike Stevens wish they could have gotten him to seek help for his depression. They're saddened not only to lose him but to know what happened to him after he died.
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The South Bend school superintendent is promising to change school culture and boost cultural competency with a new strategic plan.
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A letter from FEMA said the tornadoes’ impact “is not of the severity and magnitude that warrants a major disaster declaration.” The storms left four people dead, including a 12-year-old in Cass County.
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The St. Joseph County Health Department sprayed to kill mosquitoes around the Mishawaka wastewater treatment plant this week and plans to spray near the South Bend plant next week, only at dark.
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Go-karts will once again take over the streets of downtown Elkhart. The annual Elkhart Grand Prix is this Friday and Saturday.
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The University of Notre Dame's Institute for Social Concerns invites the public to an event Thursday at 5 p.m. celebrating a new mural by South Bend native Oscar Joyo depicting four noted figures from the city's west side.
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A federal appeals court says above-ground construction cannot continue without approval from Congress, siding with historic preservation advocates.
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The bill is meant to stifle Russia's economy by allowing for tough new tariffs against major importers of Russian energy. The legislation was led by Lindsey Graham before his unexpected death in July.
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A new political era for Colombia: a hard-right president promises order, growth and confrontation.
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A key Republican senator, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, said he would back Todd Blanche's nomination as attorney general, smoothing the path for his ultimate confirmation by the Senate.
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U.S. employers cut 23,000 jobs in July, and job gains for the two previous months were weaker than initially reported, according to a report Friday from the Labor Department.