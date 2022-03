James Carter, the lead singer of "Po' Lazarus," the opening song on the Grammy award-winning soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou?, died Nov. 26. He was 77. Folk music collector Alan Lomax recorded Carter singing "Po' Lazarus" in 1959, while the latter worked on a chain gang at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman. NPR's Bob Edward has a remembrance.

Copyright 2003 NPR