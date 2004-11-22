© 2022 WVPE
Comedian — and Writer — Dan Aykroyd

Fresh Air
Published November 22, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST
Cover of Dan Aykroyd's new book of interviews and music stories.
As part of the first cast of Saturday Night Live, Dan Aykroyd helped bring the Coneheads and the Blues Brothers to life.

He went on to star in a number of films, including Trading Places and Grosse Pointe Blank. He also received an Academy Award nomination for his role in Driving Miss Daisy.

We talk with Aykroyd about his two latest projects: the book Elwood's Blues: Interviews with the Blues Legends and Stars, and the upcoming movie Christmas with the Kranks.

