Now a film and TV presence, New Orleans native Harry Connick Jr. first made his mark as a musical prodigy, recording his first songs at age 9. He's since done soundtracks and songs for a number of films, including Godfather III and When Harry Met Sally, and has released 17 albums, most recently Only You. Acting credits include Hope Floats, Basic, Little Man Tate and the TV sitcom Will and Grace. Connick has returned to New Orleans to lend a helping hand with hurricane relief. (This interview was first broadcast on June 21, 1988.)

